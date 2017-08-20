Captain stars with bat and ball

Have your say

Cuckney 2nds’ hopes of a seventh win in the Bassetlaw League Championship season ended in a last-over thriller at Ordsall Bridon.

Skipper Richard Bostock played a real captain’s role in the match, top-scoring as Cuckney batted first with 84 in 117 balls, including 12 fours and a six.

He then claimed three wickets as the home side replied to Cuckney’s 228 for eight from their 50 overs.

Bostock dismissed both openers and returned to take Ordsall’s number 10 batsman, but the home side’s last-wicket pairing scrambled home with three balls to spare.

Bostock, batting at number three, helped to repair the innings after Cuckney had been reduced to 16 for two.

He shared a 66-run partnership for the third wicket with Joseph Hayes (44) and one of 44 for the seventh wicket with Mark Walker before he was dismissed.

Walker went on to an unbeaten 48, including five boundaries, and added 48 for the eighth wicket with David France (11).

Cuckney’s leading wicket-taker was Mark Langford, who finished with five for 51 from 14.3 overs.