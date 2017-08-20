Captain Ball guides Welbeck to vital draw

Have your say

Welbeck extended their cushion over bottom club Attenborough to 12 points, after rescuing a draw with Hucknall.

The visitors made 193 for seven as four Welbeck bowlers took wickets with Richard Stroh and Richie Bentley claiming two.

The home side looked to be heading for defeat in reply when they slumped to 55 for five.

Muhammad Nadeem Malik (31) put on 66 with Jonathan Ball to steady things, but a flurry of wickets set up a nervy finish.

Skipper Ball, however, finished unbeaten on 67 from 114 balls and number 11 Ashley Willis survived one ball as Welbeck closed on 165 for nine.