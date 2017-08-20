Bottom club keep survival hopes alive after vital winning draw

Have your say

Glapwell Colliery grabbed a slim Championship lifeline as they gained a winning draw against visitors Clipstone Welfare.

The bottom club are now just two points behind Edwinstowe 1sts, who did not play, but are 35 points from safety.

Glapwell were indebted to a half-century from opener Luke Smith, who struck four boundaries in his 59, and then late runs as they totalled 230 for seven.

Batting at number eight, Matthew Page hit seven fours in his 61 off just 57 balls.

Page put on 40 for the seventh wicket with Scott Smith and then added a further 52 in an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership with wicketkeeper Billy Davies (16 not out).

Mohamed Althaf Anwardeen led Clipstone’s attack with three for 53 from 15 overs.

In reply, captain Lee Wilson (30) and wicketkeeper Jason Gorman (15) added 52 for the first wicket.

Clipstone’s run-chase was then dominated by number three Louis Sprigg, who struck two sixes and 11 fours in his 90 from 107 balls.

He shared in a stand of 106 for the fifth wicket before he was the last wicket to fall as Clipstone closed on 205 for seven.

Tom Newcombe’s three for 28 was the leading wicket-taking for Glapwell, while Page added two wickets to his earlier runs and Daniel Pykett also claimed two victims.

Thoresby Colliery’s hopes of finishing runners-up suffered a blow as they lost by just two runs chasing Notts and Arnold Amateur’s 190.

Blidworth Colliery Welfare claimed their sixth win of the season, chasing down Anston’s 180 with five wickets remaining.

Tom Ramage hit an unbeaten 79, including 10 fours, and Ben Cordon made 42..