BASSETLAW LEAGUE: Thoresby crush Clipstone in race for runners-up spot

The title might be out of reach, but Thoresby Colliery showed their determination to bag the runners-up spot with a convincing victory over high-riding local-derby rivals, Clipstone Welfare.

Thoresby cruised home by eight wickets after dismissing Clipstone for just 106, and shot in to second place in The Championship of the Bassetlaw League.

Although they remain fully 70 points behind leaders Papplewick and Linby, with four games to play, they are six points above third-placed North Wheatley with Leverton and now have a 20-point cushion over Clipstone.

Hosts Thoresby were in control from the moment they won the toss, with Josh Flowers (46no) the only visiting batsman to offer resistance. The bowlers to inflict the damage were Jack Dickens (4-22), Danny Tyson (2-27) and Reham Ahmed (2-16). Thoresby needed only 13 overs to knock the runs off as openers Mitchell English (51) and Lewis Cameron (47) made hay.

Elsewhere, Blidworth eased any lingering relegation worries with a 50-run win at Notts and Arnold Amateurs, who were skittled for 116, but Edwinstowe remain next to bottom after a total of 191-6 (Adam Dutton 67) was not enough to prevent a three-wicket defeat at home to Glapwell Colliery.

Meanwhile a brave bid by Cuckney 2nd to derail the title charge of Papplewick and Linby eventually bit the dust. Knocks of 56 from Josh Porter and 44 from Mark Langford enabled Cuckney to recover from 53-7 to post a total of 174, and their bowlers reduced Papplewick to 135-6 before the visitors won by four wickets.