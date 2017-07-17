BASSETLAW LEAGUE: Thoresby and Clipstone keep title hopes alive

Victories for both Thoresby Colliery and Clipstone Welfare kept alive their chances of catching the runaway leaders in The Championship of the Bassetlaw League.

Thoresby struggled to chase down an ordinary target at home to Glapwell Colliery before squeezing home by two wickets, while Clipstone sailed past Ordsall Bridon by five wickets.

The results left second-placed Thoresby 40 points behind top dogs Papplewick and Linby and third-placed Clipstone a further seven points in arrears with a game in hand as the season enters its final two months.

Bottom-of-the-table Glapwell gave Thoresby a scare, despite being restricted to 187-8 in their allotted 50 overs by good bowling from Rehan Ahmed (4-40). A solid opening stand between Martin Cheshire (52) and Mitchell English (42) set their reply on course, but then the wickets began to fall and it needed an unbeaten 51 from Naeem Ahmed to get them over the line with just one ball to spare.

Clipstone encountered no such problems as a first-wicket partnership between Jason Gorman (89) and skipper Lee Wilson (87) sent them careering towards Ordsall’s total of 224-7. They made it as early as the 32nd over after an earlier five-wicket haul from Ian Woodall (5-57 in 15 overs), who cleverly pegged back a promising start by the home team.

Meanwhile Papplewick blitzed Notts and Arnold Amateurs by ten wickets after rolling them over for just 75. Further down the table, Blidworth (172) enginereed an important 59-run win against Edwinstowe, with Ruve Louw making 54 and Andrew Watson taking 4-22.