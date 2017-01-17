Armchair Club hosts Question Of Sport night again

It’s that time of year again when the Armchair Club, of Mansfield, hosts its annual Question Of Sport-style quiz night.

Teams of sports enthusiasts gather at the 1861 Suite at Mansfield Town Football Club for an evening that is a great opportunity to entertain customers or get a group of work colleagues or friends together for a bit of fun.

Based on the popular, long-running BBC TV show, and complete with full electronic equipment and scoreboard, this year’s event takes place on Monday, March 6 (from 7 pm) and includes a meal.

Teams are already being selected, with all determined to wrest the coveted trophy currently held by Andrew Saunders’ team, who have now been crowned champions six times (in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2006 and 2005). Among those expected to challenge are former winners Hall-Fast (2015), Stopford Associates (2012) and NatWest Bank (2010). Or maybe you can get a team together to beat them all? To register a place, please ring Stewart Rickersey’s office on 01623 706410.

Tickets for the evening are £35 per person, with tables of eight, ten and 12 also available. Dress is lounge suits or blazer and tie, but ladies are also welcome.

The Armchair Club raises money for local spoortsmen and women.