Advantage Derbyshire as Godleman completes century

TEA

Notts 229

Derbys 295-6

A century from Billy Godleman, his third of the season, has lifted Derbyshire into a healthy advantage on the second afternoon of their Specsavers County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

At tea, the visitors had progressed to 295 for six, a lead of 66 over the second division leaders, with Godleman undefeated on 120.

Harry Gurney picked up two wickets for the home side in the hour after lunch, removing Alex Hughes for 12 and Gary Wilson for 13.

Hughes’ dismissal, an lbw, was eventually confirmed by umpire Patrick Gustard, who then had a long consultation with his colleague Graham Lloyd before sending Wilson on his way.

Godleman’s eleventh boundary, a leg side tickle off Gurney, took him to a century from 155 deliveries and propelled his side past Nottinghamshire’s first innings total of 229.

Daryn Smit helped his captain add 58 for the sixth wicket before also falling to a leg before wicket decision, given out against Samit Patel for 32 despite his bat-pad prod deflecting the ball down to the third man fence.

The second new ball was taken just before the tea interval and Notts must make it count to keep their opponents lead within check.