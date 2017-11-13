Adjusting to life away from playing

Former Nottinghamshire and England batsman Michael Lumb has taken part in a new project to help former cricketers adjust to life away from playing the sport professionally.

He attended the inaugural Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) Transition Conference at Edgbaston.

The 37-year-old, forced to retire midway through the 2017 season because of an ankle injury, was among 14 past and present county cricketers there.

Ex-England Test players Tim Ambrose and Michael Carberry and former county players Kevin Sharp, Stephen Peters, David Balcombe, Kyle Hogg and Paul Nixon were among guest presenters at the conference.

“For me, finishing the game came abruptly, so the conference was probably a good place to start when it came to planning for the future,” Lumb said. “I wasn’t that prepared for life after cricket.”

Lumb has already impressed as a Sky Sports summariser at the end of last season.

He has also been appointed team manager for the Sydney Sixers in the forthcoming Big Bash League in Australia.