Accolades handed out across 17 categories

The full list of winners at the inaugural West Nottinghamshire College Sports Personality Of The Year awards in Mansfield was:

Team West Notts Football Academy – Players’ Player of the Year: Ryan Clarke, 19 (BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Sciences).

Team West Notts Football Academy – Coach’s Player of the Year: Tommy Platt, 19 (BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport: Development Coaching and Fitness).

Women’s Football – Players’ Player of the Year: Harriet Hill, 16 (Level 2 Diploma for Entry to the Uniformed Service).

Women’s Football – Coach’s Player of the Year: Gemma Wilcock, 18 (BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport: Development Coaching and Fitness).

Team West Notts Basketball Academy – Players’ Player of the Year: Blake Street, 16 (BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Exercise Sciences).

Team West Notts Basketball Academy – Coach’s Player of the Year: Ben Morrison, 18 (BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Sciences).

Team West Notts Rugby Union – Players’ Player of the Year: Jake Mallinder, 16 (BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Exercise Sciences).

Team West Notts Rugby Union – Coach’s Player of the Year: Kyle Allen, 17 (BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Exercise Sciences).

West Notts Active Equestrian – Most Improved Rider (Beginner): Amy Walters, 17 (A-level geography, maths and physics).

West Notts Active Equestrian – Most Improved Rider (Intermediate): Jade Dawson-Jones, 17 (A-level biology, chemistry and geography).

Ability Counts Football – Shining Light Award: Callum Mackay, 17 (AIM Extended Certificate).

Coach of the Year: Dan Richards (college basketball academy coach).

Sports Team of the Year: Team West Notts Basketball.

Sport Student of the Year: Melanie Atkins, 18 (Level 2 Diploma in Health and Fitness and Exercise Instruction).

Sport Volunteer of the Year: Oliver Hughes, 18 (NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Supporting the Delivery of Physical Education and School Sport).

Inspiration of the Year: Fahd Saleh, 32 (NVQ Level 2 Certificate in Activity Leadership).

Sport Personality of the Year: Sarah Maqbool, 20 (A-level biology, chemistry and psychology).