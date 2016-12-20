Your votes land cash for convoys charity

Christmas has come early for one local worthy cause - thanks to a Mansfield business and Chad readers.

Savanna Rags International was keen to prove just how much Christmas is a time of giving.

So as a gesture of goodwill, the Mansfield textile recycling business decided to donate a cheque for £500 to a good cause, asking Chad readers to decide who should get the money.

We invited you to pick between three good causes, The Peaceful Uhuru Trust, National Police Aid Convoys and The Cornwater Club, or to nominate your own suggested good causes.

In the end though the winning charity, as voted for by you, was the Police Aid Convoys.

Ahmend Suleman, director at Savanna Rags said: “Christmas time is a time of giving and showing you care. We normally help charities but we are wanting to extend the feeling of good will over the festive period. We work with a lot of National Charities, however we really wanted to help out a local charity this Christmas. We are delighted that the winner was a local charity.”

David Stott from the aid convoy charity said: “We really need the money at the minute, as we have sent out over 25 containers during 2016, our most recent being to Aleppo. We are all volunteers and to have to raise our money so timing couldn’t of been better. It is also so nice to be recognised and considered well locally.”