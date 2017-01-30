YOUR VIEWS: Mansfield reliance on EU exports

Mansfield has been named as one of the areas most reliant on EU exports as new research suggests the impact of leaving the EU once Article 50 kicks in.

Some 63 per cent of all our exports are sold to countries in the single market, placing the town as fourth on a national list.

The data means that producers would have to increase exports to the US by seven times to make up for a loss of European trade.

The area follows only Exeter (70 per cent), Plymouth and Bristol as the most reliant cities on the EU.

The total value of our exports is £7,910 per worker and our reliance is way above the national average of 46 per cent, or

The research by Centre for Cities gives a health check to all UK cities and this year focuses on the exports of different areas.

Even Derby – the city least reliant on EU markets – still sells a quarter of its exports to EU countries.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Alexandra Jones, Chief Executive of Centre for Cities said: “Securing the best possible EU trade deal will be critical for the prosperity of cities across Britain, and should be the Government’s top priority as we prepare to leave the single market and potentially the customs union. While it’s right to be ambitious about increasing exports to countries such as the US and China, the outcome of EU trade negotiations will have a much bigger impact on places and people up and down the country.

“It’s also important that the Government aims to reach trade agreements covering as many sectors as possible, rather than prioritising deals for high-profile industries based in a small number of places. Broad trade agreements for all goods and services will help every city to build on its exporting strengths.

“The UK faces a major challenge in boosting productivity and wages, and increasing the value and volume of city exports will be crucial in addressing those issues. National and local leaders need to consider how they can make cities more attractive to exporting firms. Improving skills and infrastructure across the UK will be vital in this, and should be a central part of the Government’s industrial strategy.”