LETTER: What will Tory MP do for Mansfield?

In reply to Barry Martin’s letter re the Labour Party, in the Chad on July 5, (to read the letter click here) Party has lost its way and is unfit to govern. why he should feel bemused and disgusted in what the Labour Party does is beyond me.

He doesn’t need to preach democracy to us when he is probably one of the people who voted to stay in the European Union and has been crying ever since. The reason we are leaving is democracy mate.

Labour lost the election fair and square that’s easy to comprehend. What isn’t so easy to comprehend is why he should mention it, when we all know already. Maybe it’s because the Tories didn’t win by the landslide they all expected.

I bet he wishes they had a leader who knew how to show compassion and was also a good speaker.

He will be telling us next that the people of Mansfield elected a Tory MP based on political reasons. I hate to disappoint him but it was purely personal.

​Finally, Mr Martin, a question. What will a Tory MP do for the people of Mansfield? Absolutely nothing, in my view.

​Ian Wood

Kirkby