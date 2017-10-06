LETTER: Ridiculous to ruin nature reserve

Absolutely ridiculous to put an exit road through the lovely nature reserve on Quarry Lane. It will ruin the area which has been there for as long as I can remember.

I use it regularly and the recent investment and improvements have made it even nicer – the volunteers have made this happen and work hard to look after this resource. The wildlife will be destroyed by the disruption, noise, traffic etc caused by this development. This should not be allowed. I hope the planning committee refuse this but somehow doubt it as, in my opinion, it always seems that developers can do anything they want.

Nicola Miller

By email