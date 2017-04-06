LETTER: Reconsider and keep on funding Meden Sports Centre

I have lived in Warsop for more than 30 years.

When I first came to the town, it was well served for facilities. They included a supermarket, a library, a fire station, a police station and the sports centre which included a pool. I am a keen swimmer and thought this all added up to a suitable place to bring up a family. Little did I know what the future held.

We no longer have a supermarket, the police station is unmanned, the fire station has been under threat but has had a reprieve, but the final straw is the decision of Mansfield District Council to cease management of the sports centre. The likely outcome of this decision is the loss of this vital facility.

The council accepts Warsop is a deprived area in need of opportunities for exercise, and that transport to other pools is limited and expensive.

This is a major concern for a community where there is a river and the pool was provided by Sir John Eastwood in response to the drowning of two children in the mill dam. It will be difficult for schools to access swimming at other centres, because they are up to capacity and the time and expense incurred by schools will be considerable. Many pensioners do not have cars to travel to other facilities and closure of the Meden Sports Centre could mean the end of their exercise opportunities.

Over the last 10 years, Warsop has received a disproportionately low amount of funding from Mansfield District Council in my view and I would like to ask it to take the opportunity to begin to redress the balance, to reconsider this decision and continue to manage the Meden Sports Centre until funding for a new facility can be secured. I would also request their assistance in securing such funding.

Frances McLaughlin

Warsop