LETTER: Post Office should not be in WH Smith

I have always thought the main post office in Mansfield was situated in the wrong place. However, I don’t feel putting it in to WH Smith is the right way to go. The store is far too small and they will have to lose a lot of their display space.

When I look around the town centre and see some units that have been empty for years – the old Motormania shop in Market Place for one – I wonder why one of these spaces couldn’t be used instead. We could then have a post office that really is central and make it much more accessible to everyone. We could even have a collection point for undelivered mail instead of having to go all the way to Woodhouse. As a disabled resident/shopper this seems to make more sense.

Linda Chapman

By email