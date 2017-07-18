LETTER: Post Office move is another nail in the coffin

I refer to the comment made by Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional manager, in last week’s Chad that the proposed move of Forest Town post office to the BP Clipstone Road service station would lead to a “new style post office at the heart of the community”.

I question how she can describe a petrol station and shop as being at the heart of the community. Only a few years ago, Post Office closed the Newlands post office, which wasabout half a mile down the road toward Clipstone. That did not even warrant being moved elsewhere, it was not then considered that one was needed in the area. What has changed?

The present Forest Town post office opened in about 1905 to serve the then new village of Forest Town. It is today still situated in the heart of the community, alongside other shops, the churches, school, community and sports arenas. As the village has expanded over the years, Forest Town post office has remained a focal point of the community, offering a valuable service to people of all ages. It is convenient to get to and car parking is available close by. The service offered to the community by our present post master and his wife has been excellent – they are a valuable part of our community.

I would suggest the proposed new post office at the BP service station will only be convenient for those people who have a car and can pull into the garage forecourt. It is situated on a very busy junction with no pedestrian crossing, which could have frightening consequences for the elderly and infirm, and mothers with young children and prams.

Moving this post office is just one more nail in the coffin of Post Office.

Pauline Marples

Forest Town