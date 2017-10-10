LETTER: Pavements are for pedestrians, not parking

As a regular walker in the South Normanton area, I am often forced to walk into the road to avoid 40-foot lorries parked on the pavement.

As a concerned person (after all this is supposedly classed as ‘anti-social behaviour’) I contacted the police and gave them the registration number of the offending vehicle in the hope that the police will point out the errors of parking on the pavement.

At the weekend, I again came across the problem, a 40ft truck in the middle of the pavement (obviously been there overnight as the driver was sleeping in the cab) alongside an empty road. Again I duly contacted the police with all the relevant details only this time to be informed by a police constable that after discussing the problem with the council it has been decided that it is now okay to allow this parking to happen, especially on industrial estates as this does not block up main roads and saves the council putting down yellow lines (which incidentally are already down but ignored).

These HGVs are already causing serious damage to the pavements which when (and if) repaired, cost us taxpayers money.

Surely if these drivers and their owners were fined for this behaviour then this would stop and monies raised from fines would help to fund the cost of repairing the damage they cause.

Please Derbyshire County Council think again and let’s have these HGVs on the road where they belong, after all pavements are for people.

Concerned walker

By email