LETTER: Nowhere for taxis to stop

I’d like to send congratulations to Mansfield on retaining its Purple Flag status.

However, I feel that the introduction of the ‘no stopping except taxis’ at the bus stops and taxi ranks is somewhat of a farce.

As too is the night closure to all except ‘authorised vehicles’ on Clumber and Leeming streets.

I drive a private hire cab and during the night closure period regularly find unlicensed vehicles parked on Leeming Street which block access for the legal ‘setting down and picking up of passengers’.

READ MORE: So where are taxis allowed to stop?

I also find licensed Hackney carriages waiting on the double yellow lines instead of their allocated taxi ranks.

This is very frustrating at times as it is almost impossible to find somewhere to stop my cab late at night.

Likewise, the road closure is not policed properly and sees these streets full of unauthorised vehicles.

It’s about time something was done about this.

Roger Neale

By email