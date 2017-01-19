LETTER: Name relief road in honour of Sergeant Robert Bye

A decision will be made by Mansfield District Council this month on whether the Warsop inner relief road, between the junction of Surestart and Carr Lane, can be renamed The Robert Bye VC Way, in memory of our town’s First World War Victoria Cross hero Sergeant Robert Bye.

The road renaming has the support of the Warsop Meden Vale and district branch of the Royal British Legion and Warsop Parish Council.

It will be 100 years ago this September when Sgt Bye received the Victoria Cross from King George V at Buckingham Palace.

Upon receiving the honour he is reported to have said: “I am proud of the honour conferred upon me, but I only went out to France to do what millions of others are doing, my duty.

“In honouring me you are honouring my comrades out in France for they all did well that day.”

I hope the committee at Mansfield District Council will approve the renaming of the road.

If so, I hope to put together a display in Warsop Library to commemorate the First World War when the official renaming of the road takes place. If anyone has any photographs, documents or anything related to the First World War that they would consider displaying then please email me at: Adrianhardy76@aol.com.

Adrian Hardy

By email