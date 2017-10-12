LETTER: Mansfield MP speaks for our area

Last week there was a momentous occasion for Mansfield, an MP for Mansfield standing up in the Houses of Parliament. When did that happen last?

His speech on the Brexit Bill second reading was clear and forward looking. Mansfield voted 71% to leave and that’s what we have hope for in this town, an MP who speaks for this area which has been a long time coming.

Yes the leader of the opposition was in town with a coachload of his London supporters in tow, but all I heard was poor singing of ‘we want Jeremy’.

Well, the few who were there can have him.

Denis Ball

Southwell Road West, Mansfield