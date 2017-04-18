LETTER: Let’s put innocent people’s lives first

For how much longer are we citizens going to live in fear of terrorists and all the cowards who take people’s lives?

We certainly want a deterrent. Those in Parliament who have voted on capital punishment are only a small fraction of the entire country. We, the residents, ought to have our opinions heard and be given a vote on such serious matters. No matter which MP we vote for, we want a Parliament which is putting innocent people’s lives first. How much of our money has provided food and other important needs to such as Myra Hindley and Ian Brady who took children’s lives in the 60s?

Yet we have people not in proper homes and with no food who are dependent on others. I would sooner my money go to these rather than terrorists who have taken or destroyed a person’s most important possession, their life, some of which are children and even babies who have never had a life.

Kate Allsop

Beck Crescent, Mansfield (NB, this is NOT Mansfield’s mayor but a resident of the same name)