LETTER: Judge’s domestic violence comments were appalling

I was appalled when I read that a judge did not jail a man who poured bleach down his wife’s throat and beat her with a cricket bat because she was “not vulnerable.”

This is outrageous – it’s almost beyond belief.

For the judge to rule the man should be spared jail because he was not convinced his wife was a “vulnerable person” is shocking.

This sends out a horrendous and dangerous message.

How many women will read this and refuse to come forward if we have a situation where the judiciary believes abuse only affects certain women and not those with wide social services or good jobs?

It clearly shows some judges have little or no understanding of domestic abuse issues.

Margot Parker

UKIP spokesperson on women’s and equalities issues