LETTER: Family’s thanks for King’s Mill care

In respect of the late Pamela Lyons, of Columbia Street, Huthwaite. We would just like to express our sincere thanks for the compassion and care shown to her during her stay in King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton. From the ambulance men directly to the A&E department where the staff were extremely professional and well organised. For the wonderful staff, consultants, care support workers on ward 44, for all their care and support shown, not only to Pam but to ourselves as well. We could not ask for any more from them. They worked together as a team and the quality of care from all involved was rewarding to us all at such a difficult time and one that we will be forever grateful for. From all of Pam’s immediate family and friends, thank you so much.

Sheila Parsons

Columbia Street, Huthwaite