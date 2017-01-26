LETTER: Exceptional care at such a busy time

At a time when the NHS and accident & emergency units are in the news, we wanted to bring to your attention the exceptional care the A&E staff at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, delivered on December 29, during an exceptionally busy day.

In particular, I would like to also highlight the high level of care Dr Joe Benson himself provided and would like to say that in our opinion he is a credit to the A&E department and in turn the NHS.

Our father was sent by his GP straight to A&E with a suspected blood clot in his arm. Although A&E was exceptionally busy, from the moment we entered our father was treated timeously and with a high level of care, respect and dignity. He was initially seen by a triage nurse who was lovely and certainly put him at ease. She then referred him onto Dr Benson, within A&E, who was very knowledgeable and kind. After examining our father, Dr Benson organised blood tests, ECG and an X-ray. We were kept fully informed by Dr Benson throughout the process and certainly felt completely confident in his expertise and his thorough investigative referrals. With the results being a potential infection, Dr Benson prescribed penicillin which we received immediately to take home with us.

Dr Benson said he would phone in a couple of days to see if our father had improved. True to his promise he made not one but two further follow up calls to check on our father’s progress. What fantastic care and customer service Dr Benson and in turn the A&E staff deliver under exceptional pressure.

Laura & Sue Marriott

By email