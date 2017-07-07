LETTER: Do we need another mining museum?

I was concerned to read reports of a six-figure sum being sought to open another mining museum in the Mansfield area.

Here at Bilsthorpe, we have a thriving heritage mining museum which includes artefacts from several local collieries, as well as the former Bilsthorpe pit.

It has been created from scratch by a small, dedicated team of unpaid volunteers, without a single penny of outside funding.

In addition, there are active mining museum sites at Pleasley and Bestwood, as well as the long-established Mansfield Museum, which regularly features displays on mining and other industries.

While we are rightly proud of our local mining heritage, there is surely no need for yet another museum.

L Little

Bilsthorpe