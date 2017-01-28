LETTER: Diagnosed and treated within three days

On the evening of Monday, January 2, I booked an online appointment with my GP in Ollerton, for 8.55am on Tuesday, January 3.

I turned up for my appointment and the GP noted I had a slow heart rate, which accounted for my dizziness after any minor exertion.

She arranged an urgent electrocardiogram test of my heart there and then, and after seeing the result said I should go straight to King’s Mill Hospital as it appeared to her I may need a heart pacemaker. After going home to pack a bag we drove to the hospital. I was seen within 10 minutes of arriving in A&E and after another ECG was whisked to the A&E treatment area for monitoring. My heartbeat hovered about 30 to 34. Various doctors assessed my condition and further tests were done.

I was admitted and, to cut a long story short, I had my pacemaker fitted on Wednesday, January 4, and was home on Thursday, January 5. Throughout this stressful time, I received outstanding care and attention from every NHS employee with whom I had any interaction and I cannot imagine how the treatment could have been improved.

Given the bad press the NHS receives on occasion, I hope sharing my recent experience helps to highlight the great work performed by our NHS. It is too valuable a national asset to put at risk, as the Tory Government seems willing to allow to happen with piecemeal privatisation and outsourcing of services. As a member of the Green Party, I’m proud to say my party is as enthusiastic as I am about providing a properly funded NHS to provide world-class care to anyone in need.

Brian Ross

Church Lane, Boughton

