LETTER: Britain is one of the most innovative nations on earth

What a sad and defeatist letter from Alan Craw about history’s view of 2016.

I believe his scenario of Scotland blooming is the exact reversal of the truth. Scotland, with its £14 billion deficit, is hardly going to be welcomed into the EU even if the French, Spanish or Belgians allowed it, which is most unlikely. Approximately 80% of Scotland’s trade is with England, so it would be a bit of an own goal leaving the Union and having tariffs imposed on their goods. Britain is one of the most innovative and entrepeneurial nations on earth and will prosper out of the undemocratic, unaccountable EU. Just a reminder that more than 140 countries aren’t in the EU and appear to rub along nicely. The people of the UK voted OUT despite the great and the good including Geldof, Izzard, the IMF, World Bank and Barry telling us we would be doomed if we left on the back of the biggest turnout in history. Get over it Alan, we’re leaving and in 40 years we can have another referendum on membership.

Ian Wragg

Woodlands Way, Sutton