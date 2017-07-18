LETTER: A60 traffic problems will put people off area

I urge the powers-that-be to seriously look at the problem of the congestion on the A60 at Sainsbury’s in Mansfield which isn’t going to go away and needs a solution.

This is spoiling one of the lovely improvements to Mansfield, as this is a great area but will never work for traffic whilst there is only one exit.

I personally never go at weekends or school holidays after spending 45 minutes to get out of the car park at Sainsbury’s and only last week, 20 minutes to move my car from the cinema car park to Sainsbury’s. We now have Argos located here, which will only add to congestion.

A lot of my friends have given up on this area of town altogether and we cannot afford to lose people visiting.

Angela Wills

Mansfield resident