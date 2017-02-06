YOUR SAY: How would Mansfield vote if the EU referendum was today?

It's been more than seven months since Britain voted to leave the European Union and let's face it, we're still not much clearer on what the decision actually means.

There's been court cases and Parliamentary votes but it seems the people of Mansfield are still of the same opinion they were back in June - that the UK should leave the European Union.

Of the 56,369 verified ballot papers in Mansfield for June's referendum, more than 39,000 voters opted to leave the EU.

And when we asked you on our Facebook page last week how you would vote if the EU referendum took place now, hundreds of you had your say. Of those who got involved, 68 people said they would vote to remain a part of the European Union, while 193 people said they would vote leave.

Commenting on Facebook, Alice Margaret Green said: "Out like first time. This should never have taken this long,if we had voted remain we would have had to put up & shut up."

But Jamie Prentice commented: "Remain. I still haven't seen a single reason to leave, but so many reasons why leave is going to make life worse."