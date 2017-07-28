Youngsters saddle up today in Mansfield

Have your say

Youngsters are invited to peddle down to Titchfield Park today to celebrate all things cycling.

The event organised by Mansfield District Council will be held from 1Oam to 3pm today at the park on Park View Way, Mansfield.

This comes ahead of the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain bike race, starting on September 6, in Mansfield.

As well as peddle bikes, children can enjoy free pony rides and a climbing wall.

There will also be a charity duck race to raise money for local soup kitchens

A second festival will be held at King George V Park, on August, Wednesday 9, to mark the official launch of the Tour of Britain.