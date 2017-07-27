Young man missing from Mansfield

Have your say

Police are concerned for the safety of a young man who has gone missing from Mansfield.

Marcin Fiedoryszyn, 23, disappeared from the area at around 5pm on Monday.

He is white, of a proportionate build and around 5ft 9in tall with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black checked shirt over the top, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

If you see Marcin or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 532 of July 26.