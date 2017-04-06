Worksop thug yanked pregnant girlfriend by hair

A Worksop thug who yanked his 26-week pregnant girlfriend off the bed by her hair “flipped” after running out of cannabis, a court heard.

Ryan Millington pushed the woman down when she tried to get up from the floor of his Gateford Road home, on December 19, last year, said Joanne Reynolds, prosecuting.

“She was conscious that she was heavily pregnant. He followed her down the hallway then grabbed her from behind.

“She was crying and upset. He put his arms around her neck. She bit him on the arm to get him off her,” said Ms Reynolds.

As she left, Millington told the woman: “I am going to wait here and drop you when you come back.”

He later told police “he just flipped.”

“She said he was jealous and controlling, but on the whole the relationship was good,” said Ms Reynolds.

“On that night he was stressed because he hadn’t had any cannabis.”

The court also heard Millington took an Australian tourist’s Honda motorbike, on July 9, last year, before coming off it on Gateford Road, Worksop, where he “sustained serious head and arm injuries.”

Police found a knuckle duster in his jeans when he was being treated in hospital.

Millington, 24, admitted the assault, as well as using a motor vehicle without insurance or a license, and possession of an offensive weapon on January 11. He was convicted of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent after a trial on March 22.

David Verity, mitigating, said Millington denied pulling the woman by the hair, but added: “He accepted grabbing her by the chin and pushing and grabbing her.

“They had an argument. She called him some quite nasty names and he reacted in the wrong way. He is full of remorse.”

The conditions of a restraining order were lifted so he could be present at the birth of the child on April 3.

“He claims he bought the bike for £50 in Worksop,” said Mr Verity. “There was no suggestion that he was going to use the knuckle duster.”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told Millington: “You are extremely fortunate not to be going to prison.

“The fact you were present at your child’s birth is frankly a miracle. In my view you shouldn’t be anywhere near either of them.

“Show your partner and your child some respect and you might just make a decent partner.”

He gave Millington a total of 26 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months, and banned him from driving for two years.

Millington must also pay £300 compensation towards the owner of the Honda, whose holiday he “ruined”, £200 towards the costs of his trial, and a £115 victim surcharge.