Worksop pervert snared watching child porn while dog-sitting

A Worksop child porn pervert who was caught by police while dog-sitting for friends in Clipstone faces three years in prison, a court has heard.

A police probe codenamed Operation Redemption uncovered an online peer-to-peer network where indecent images were shared, and traced one hit to an IP address in Clipstone.

The homeowner told officers that Karl Hart had been dog-sitting for the family while they were on holiday, said Ali Zaki, prosecuting.

“The defendant told police he had visited the website out of curiousity,” said Mr Zaki.

“He said: “I viewed them at a mate’s house while they were on holiday in the Isle of Wight.””

But officers seized five computers which contained child porn, from his home on King Street, Hodthorpe, on November 10, 2016.

Hart, 45, admitted possessing 91 Category A videos, 13 Category B videos, and 11 Category C videos, where Category A is the most extreme, at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“He made full and drank admissions in his final police interview,” said Mr Zaki.

He told the court that the offence fell into category A - because distribution was involved - and the starting point was three years in custody.

Hart was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing, on April 27, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with children.