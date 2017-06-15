Worksop man thumped feuding neighbour with knuckleduster

A Worksop man punched his neighbour with a knuckleduster when a long-running feud came to a head, a court heard.

Paul Acornley was told the man in the flat above him on Cresswell Road had been banging a ball against his window, and was abusive to his wife, on the afternoon of May 13.

The blow caused a cut to the man’s forehead which had to be glued shut in hospital, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Acornley, 44, admitted assault and possession of an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

David Verity, mitigating, said Acornley armed himself because he feared his neighbour had gone inside to fetch a weapon.

“He put the knuckleduster on his left hand to warn off his neighbour,” he said.

After hitting him, the two men struggled, but soon calmed down, and even shook hands.

Mr Verity said Acornley and his neighbour had “problems in the past”, but “things had never gotten out of hand before.”

Probation officer Sara Phillips said he bought the knuckleduster because he had been told his neighbour had a weapon.

He said he had been dragged out of his flat and assaulted before he swung out “with his weaker hand.”

They have since agreed to leave each other alone, she added.

Acornley was given a 12 month community order, with 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation, as well as £85 costs.