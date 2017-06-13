Work starts on new Aldi store in Mansfield

Work has started on the site of a new Aldi store on the edge of Mansfield, which could create 50 new jobs.

This week diggers were starting work on the site of the new store on land next to the Golden Eagle pub just off Southwell Road.

The new 1,925 sq m shop will include up to 125 parking spaces, six for disabled and six parent and child and accessed by Oak Leaf Close, the entrance used by those visiting the Golden Eagle.

The application to build a new Aldi store was put forward by Regal Sherwood Oaks Ltd on a patch of waste land on Oakleaf Close, off Southwell Road West in 2015.

They claimed the move to open the store would create up to 50 new jobs.

When permission was first approved in October 2015, a statement on behalf of the applicant, stated that the new store would help “breathe life into the area, which largely remains scrubland.”

Plans were given the green light for the discount store to open in October 2015.

However, it was met with opposition amid claims the planning committee on Mansfield District Council did not fully consider the impact it could have.

The Chad reported in November 2015 that a legal challenge was being mounted by Arnold-based firm, Aldergate Properties Ltd, and the decision to grant planning permission was quashed by High Court judge, Mr Justice Ouseley.

Aldergate already has planning permission to develop an area of Mansfield town centre.

The construction of the 1,925 sqm foodstore on Oakleaf Close was eventually granted planning permission with conditions by Mansfield District Council in December 2016.

Conditions were made to “protect the vitality and viability of existing centres”

It will be third Aldi to have been built in the area, with one on Mansfield Leisure Park and another on Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.