Work starts on £6 million council-homes project at Shirebrook and Tibshelf

Work has started on a £6 million development of 49 new council homes in Shirebrook and Tibshelf.

Sod-cutting ceremonies were held to mark the launch of the Bolsover District Council project, which is expected to provide job opportunities, including for young apprentices, as well as high-quality properties.

The Shirebrook development, at Hill Top Avenue, will redevelop 3.5 acres of land and comprise 37 homes, ranging from one-bedroomed flats to three-bedroomed houses. At Tibshelf, 12 new two-bedroomed houses will be built on a 1.2-acre former garage site on Derwent Drive.

Both developments, which should be completed by next year, form part of the council’s B@Home programme, which is supported by partners Robert Woodhead Ltd, of Edwinstowe, the Homes and Communities Agency and also EEM Ltd, of Sherwood Park, Annesley.

Council leader, Coun Ann Syrett, said: “I am sure these developments will have a positive impact on our communities. We are committed to investing in our district, and we are well under way with rebuilding our housing stock and looking after the needs of our residents.”

The council’s Cabinet member for housing, Coun John Ritchie, said: “The B@Home partnership is proving to be extremely valuable to the district by providing not just high-quality homes but employment and apprentice opportunities as well. Local workers, contractors, suppliers and youngsters looking for a step up the ladder are all benefiting.”

The partnership had already been successful, according to David Pearson, project manager for Robert Woodhead. He said: “So far, we have offered 12 work-experience placements for students and engaged with 1,200 young people to inspire them towards a career in construction. We will continue to work closely with schools and colleges to provide opportunities.”

Pete Smith, chief executive of EEM, said: “B@Home is a flagship programme for us, highlighting that construction is not just about bricks and mortar but also the effect you can have on the surrounding community.”