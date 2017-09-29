Woman jailed for alcohol fuelled public order offences

A 29-year-old Sutton woman has been jailed for 26 weeks following a series of alcohol-fuelled public order offences.

Joanne Taylor, of Chatsworth Street, has also been banned from all pubs and clubs in Sutton and from being in possession of an open vessel of alcohol in the town for the next four years.

She was given the jail sentence and the Criminal Behaviour Order when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

If she breaches the order after serving her initial sentence, she would face being sent back to prison.

The court was told about a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour, racial abuse and assault toward community protection officers (CPO), police community support officers (CPSOs) and police officers in Sutton town centre, while she was under the influence of alcohol.

The offences were as follows:

On August 27 she was abusive to police officers in Portland Square.

On 7 September 7, Taylor kicked a police officer in the leg in St Michael’s Street.

On September 12 she threatened and racially abused a CPO in Portland Square, then racially abused a police officer while being arrested.

On September 13 Taylor resisted arrest in Portland Square and after being placed in a police car she kicked the doors of the car.

On September 15 she threatened and racially abused a CPO who had seen her drinking from an open bottle, in breach of court bail conditions, in Forest Road.

On September 19 she was also in breach of court bail conditions by being in possession of an open bottle of alcohol in Portland Square.

PCSO Simon Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Taylor has been a persistent nuisance and her drink-fueled anti-social behaviour was having a detrimental impact on local businesses who felt it was driving shoppers away from Sutton town centre.

“A number of agencies had tried numerous times to help Taylor but she had rejected the support being offered, leaving us with no other option but to apply for a Criminal Behaviour Order.

“The magistrates recognised the impact she was having on the town and felt it was serious enough to warrant a custodial sentence. And with the four-year Criminal Behaviour Order, the people of Sutton can rest assured that when she comes out of prison she could end up going straight back if she steps out of line again.”