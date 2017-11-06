Woman injured in hit and run incident

Officers investigating a non-stop collision in Awsworth are appealing for information.

At around 6.55pm on 30 October 30 a 30-year-old woman was hit by a white car whilst crossing Newton Lane, causing her to roll over the top of the car and land on the road.

She was then hit a second time as the car drove away.

The woman was taken to hospital with severe bruising.

If you remember seeing anything at the time, or have any more information, call 101, quoting incident number 875 of 30 October 2017.