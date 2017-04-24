Woman in serious condition after moped collision

A woman pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision with a moped.

The moped driver, a man, was also injured in the crash, in Bath Street, Mansfield, at 11.45pm on Friday (21 April 2017).

They were both taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, where the woman, 51, remains in a serious but stable condition. The man, 30, remains in a stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1067 of 21 April 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.