Woman fined hundreds of pounds for leaving pile of rubbish in her garden

An Ashfield woman has been convicted of failing to comply with a community protection notice due to the amount of waste left on her property.

Lindsay Dennis, of Woodland Avenue, Huthwaite had her case listed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in relation to offences between the November 9 2016, and January this year.

The council said that when the community protection team at Ashfield District Council first identified the waste issues in September 2016, they tried to work with Dennis and other professionals to help encourage her to remove the waste,

However, throughout the investigation Dennis failed to respond to any letters or voluntarily make any contact with the authority.

The officers allowed her additional time to comply with the notice but she repeatedly failed to do so, the council said.

Dennis’ failure to clear the waste led to a community protection warning and then a community protection notice being issued.

Still failing to remove the waste, a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100 was issued, which Dennis failed to pay.

Dennis failed to attend a court hearing on Thursday, April 27, but in her absence magistrates ordered her to pay a fine of £120, a victim surcharge of £30, clear up costs of £195.46 and contributions to prosecution costs of £100.

Edd de Coverly, service director for place and communities said: “It is important that people’s actions do not have a negative impact on those around them. By allowing land to become covered in litter and refuse it makes the area unsightly, and causes nuisance and annoyance to neighbours, as well as posing a significant health risk.”

“The council will always attempt to work with residents to control any waste build-up, but when there is failure to comply, such as in this case, we will pursue enforcement action.”