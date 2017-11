Police have confirmed a woman died after she was hit by a car in Southwell.

The crash happened at around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, 9 November 2017) in the Ropewalk.

The female pedestrian was treated by medical staff at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamsshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 638 of 9 November.

More when we have it.