Woman, 51, goes missing from hospital

Have your say

A 51-year-old woman has gone missing from King's Mill Hospital

Officers are concerned for the safety of Jennylee Toplis, who disappeared on Friday.

She is believed to have connections to the Ilkeston area.

Jennylee is described as around 5ft 4in tall with light brown/blonde shoulder length hair and a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing pink bottoms with a feather pattern, a white top and black ballerina-style pumps.

Police say it is likely that Jennylee has now changed her clothes.

If you have seen Jennylee or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 634 of July 23.