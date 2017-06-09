Woman (21) arrested under suspicion of murder released under investigation

A 21-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

Anthony White, 66, was pronounced dead at Kings Mill Hospital on Monday 5 June 2017.

Police and ambulance were called to his home in Long Meadow at around 9.10pm following reports of an incident.

Inquiries are ongoing but officers believe this to be an isolated incident and are not searching for anyone else in relation to the matter. If you have any information that may assist please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 943 of 5 June 2017.