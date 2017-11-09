Witnesses sought after large pub fight

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight involving several people which left one man with a broken jaw.

At around 3am on Sunday, October 29, a fight broke out between a group of people leaving Manhattans night club, in Clifford Street, Long Eaton.

Officers are investigating several allegations of assault. One man, aged 24, suffered a broken jaw during the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call DC Gavin Owen on 101, quoting reference 17000470355. You can also send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.