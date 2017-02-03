Witness appeal after woman assaulted outside a Bolsover pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted outside a Bolsover pub.

Derbyshire Police are asking for people to come forward after a woman who had been outside the Anchor pub, in Castle Street, was assaulted.

The 34-year-old victim fell to the floor and was then further kicked and punched by two men while she was on the ground.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday, January 28.

Anyone who saw any part of the assault or know who is responsible, please call PC Carl Newton on 101, quoting reference 17000040763.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.