Winning silver medal was a piece of cake for Shane

A tasty creation based on a song by one of his favourite bands, Behemoth, has won Sutton-based cake-decorator Shane Bennett a prestigious award.

The cake took 80 hours to make and was one of 1,300 entries across 19 categories at the Cake International competition at Birmingham’s NEC. But it landed a silver medal for 25-year-old Shane, of the Cake Fusion store at Idlewells Shopping Centre, to follow up bronze he won the previous year.

Shane, who is renowned for his decoration of celebration cakes featuring the likes of Telly Tubbies and PAW Patrol, credits much of his knowledge and expertise to Cake Fusion’s owner, Gilly Swift. He has been on many courses and says he wants to learn even more about cakes.