Winners of community hero awards include 94-year-old Iris

Eight community heroes from the Mansfield area, including a 94-year-old Neighbourhood Watch volunteer, have been rewarded for their valuable work.

They are the latest winners of awards handed out at each full meeting of Mansfield District Council by the Executive Mayor, Coun Kate Allsopp, who said: “All these community champions play a vital part in the quality of life in this district.”

The 94-year-old is Iris Goodall, of the Upper Ladybrook Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Mayor Allsop said: “Iris is well-known in the communiuty for helping the police, although she is not afraid to hold them to account too. She also supports local groups and causes in any way she can.”

The other winners of the community hero awards were Sid Owen, Phyllis Gregson, Jim Gregson and Val Moss, who are all members of Forest Town Community Council; charity fundraisers Jessica Simpkin and John Adkin; and community volunteers Philip and Pam Bishop.

The Forest Town quartet were congratulated for their sterling work that includes organising Christmas events, including a party for 100 elderly residents.

Jessica, 29, who has been fighting brain tumours she was four years old, is supported in her fundraising by local businessman Mr Adkin. Despite her illness and an uncertain future, she has raised more than £30,000 for the children’s brain tumour research centre at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, including an event last September that set a new world record for the biggest parade of Triumph bikes. Mayor Allsop praised the “courage and determination of an amazing young woman”.

Philip and Pam have been volunteering in the local comuunity for 40 years. The secretary of St Mark’s Church on Nottingham Road, Philip works with the Samaritans, a toddler group and a Christian Aid group. Wife Pam is also involved with the church and works for the homelessness charity, Framework, for whom she helped to start the Mansfield Big Snore project.