Wind speed of 47mph recorded in Mansfield as Storm Ophelia batters country

Wind speeds of 47mph were recorded in Mansfield overnight as Storm Ophelia battered the country.

The gust was recorded by the Met Office on Monday evening as Nottinghamshire picked up the remnants of the tropical storm which blew in from the Atlantic.

Three people died yesterday as hurricane-force winds were recorded across the UK, with Ireland being among the worst hit areas.

A number of weather warnings remain in force across the UK, with the potential for wind gusts of 70mph in Scotland throughout the day.

