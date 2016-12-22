WIND ALERT: 60mph gusts to hit Notts tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a weather alert as heavy gusts of winds are expected tomorrow across the region.
A yellow alert for wind has been issued for the East Midlands this morning, warning of high winds to land in Nottinghamshire from Friday afternoon (December 23).
The Chief Forecaster said: "A short period of strong winds is expected to develop during Friday afternoon. Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely in places, perhaps up to 70 mph in exposed locations. Some disruption to travel is possible.
"The sudden onset of strong, gutsy winds, along with a short period of heavy rainfall, has the potential to lead to difficult driving conditions during Friday afternoon. Exposed coastal routes are likely to be most prone to disruption."