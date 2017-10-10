Win a family ticket to Twycross Zoo

Tywcross Zoo has got a great range of exciting family fun events taking place this half term, all of which are free when you buy an admission ticket to the zoo.

Whether you are a dinosaur fan, a science geek, or just like dressing up for Hallowe’en there is something to tickle everyone’s fancy.

And we’ve teamed up with Twycross to 12 lucky readers a family ticket (two adults and two children aged three-plus).

The ticket can be used to enjoy the zoo’s October activities, all of which take place over half term and Hallowe’en.

Grab your mini scientists and head to the Mad Science Lab, where you will be able to get involved with loads of wacky, hands-on science experiments from chemical reactions to bubbling potions. Activities run from Wednesday Otober 18-to-20 and Monday October 23 and Wedensday October 25.

Dinosaurs are coming back to life over the weekend of October 21 and 22, when Tywcross Zoo will be playing host to Rex, an eight-foot-tall and 17-foot-long animatronic t-rex accompanied by some newly hatched dino babies .

Or if spooky is more your scene head to the zoo and enjoy the ghostly goings-on from Thursday October 26 until Tuesday October 31. Follow the ‘trick or treat’ trail or try your hand at pumpkin-carving.

For your chance to win, email the answer to the following question to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk with your name, address and phone number.

Q: What date is Hallowe’en?

Entries close at 5pm on Tuesday October 17. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. See the website. Editor’s decision is final.

To plan your day out at Twycross Zoo and to book tickets online click here.

Ts and cs: Participants must be aged 18+ and live in the UK. Participants wishing to enter the competition on behalf of a minor must have permission from the minor’s parent or legal guardian. The winner of the competition will be picked at random and will be contacted via email. The winning participant will get four free admission tickets to Twycross Zoo on one day over the October half term period, this includes entry to one of the following events on the day of visit - Mad Science, Meet a t-rex and dinosaur babies and Hallowe’en Spooky Spectacular. The tickets must be used by October 31, 2017, no travel or accommodation is included. If the winning participant does not respond to a private message within 24 hours, Twycross Zoo reserves the right to select another winner. The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. The prize will automatically be void if sold, offered for sale or if any attempt or offer is made to transfer the prize for value.